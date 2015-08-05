UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ANKARA Aug 5 Turkish passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales almost doubled in the first seven months of the year to 516,386 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Wednesday.
In July alone, passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales climbed 39.94 percent to 83,836 vehicles, it said. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources