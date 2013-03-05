ISTANBUL, March 5 Turkish automotive sales rose 18.3 percent to 83,830 units in the first two months of 2013, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said on Tuesday.

Domestic automobile sales meanwhile rose 24.6 percent to 62,649 units, the association said in an emailed statement.

Turkey's automotive sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand in 2012. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)