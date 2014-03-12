ISTANBUL, March 12 Turkey's vehicle production, a major source of exports, fell 11 percent year-on-year in February to 83,140 vehicles, the Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD) said Wednesday.

In the first two months of the year, output was also down 11 percent to 158,182 vehicles, it said. Automotive production rose 5 percent in 2013 to 1.13 million units.

