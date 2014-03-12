UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL, March 12 Turkey's vehicle production, a major source of exports, fell 11 percent year-on-year in February to 83,140 vehicles, the Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD) said Wednesday.
In the first two months of the year, output was also down 11 percent to 158,182 vehicles, it said. Automotive production rose 5 percent in 2013 to 1.13 million units.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources