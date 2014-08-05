ISTANBUL Aug 5 Turkish automotive sales fell 16.3 percent to 59,907 vehicles in July, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Tuesday.

In the first seven months of the year, sales dropped 23.5 percent to 346,768 vehicles.

The association did not change its annual sales forecast of 650,000-700,000 vehicles. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)