UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL, March 11 Turkish automotive sales rose 57 percent year-on-year in February to 58,532 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Wednesday.
Automotive production rose 31 percent to 109,011 vehicles in February year-on-year, the association said. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.