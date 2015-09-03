ISTANBUL, Sept 3 Turkish automotive sales jumped 37 percent to 82,577 passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in August, the Automotive Distributors Association (ODD) said on Thursday.

Sales in the first eight months of the year were up 47 percent to 598,973 cars and trucks, the ODD said in an e-mailed statement. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)