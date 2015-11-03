ISTANBUL Nov 3 Turkish passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales fell 3.48 percent year-on-year to 64,255 vehicles in October, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Tuesday.

In the first 10 months of the year, sales rose 34.7 percent to 727,243 vehicles, it added, forecasting full-year sales of 900,000 to 950,000 vehicles.

