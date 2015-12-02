ISTANBUL Dec 2 Turkish passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales rose 4.9 percent year-on-year to 84,601 vehicles in November, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Wednesday.

In the first 11 months of the year, sales rose 30.8 percent to 811,844 vehicles, it added, forecasting full-year sales of 950,000 to 990,000 vehicles this year and sales of 900,000-950,000 vehicles next year. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)