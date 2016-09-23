ANKARA, Sept 23 Turkey is making progress on its plans produce its own domestic car model and targets annual output of 1.5 million vehicles, Industry Minister Faruk Ozlu told reporters on Friday.

The automotive sector is important to Turkey, with production rising 16 percent to a record 1.359 million vehicles last year, but the vehicles are made by foreign companies, some in joint ventures with Turkish companies.

