ISTANBUL, March 23 Turkey's automotive association said on Thursday it expected production to rise to 1.65 million vehicles in 2017 from 1.49 million in 2016, and forecast a rise in exports to $27 billion from $24.2 billion last year.

Speaking at a conference in Istanbul, the head of the association, Kudret Onen, said that the commercial vehicle market in Turkey had shrunk 12 percent in 2016 and added that he expected the slow trend to continue in 2017. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Nick Tattersall)