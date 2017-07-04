ISTANBUL, July 4 Passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales in Turkey fell 8.58 percent in the first half of the year to 401,158 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors' Association said on Tuesday.

The passenger car and commercial vehicle market narrowed 8.61 percent in June to 83,658 vehicles, the association said in a statement. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)