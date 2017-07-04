UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL, July 4 Passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales in Turkey fell 8.58 percent in the first half of the year to 401,158 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors' Association said on Tuesday.
The passenger car and commercial vehicle market narrowed 8.61 percent in June to 83,658 vehicles, the association said in a statement. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources