ISTANBUL May 8 Turkey's vehicle production, a major source of exports, rose 6 percent year-on-year in April to 98,991 vehicles, the Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD) said on Thursday.

In the first four months of the year, output was down 4 percent to 354,482 vehicles, it said. Automotive production rose 5 percent in 2013 to 1.13 million vehicles. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)