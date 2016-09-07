ISTANBUL, Sept 7 Turkish automotive production rose 1 percent year-on-year in August, data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association showed on Wednesday.

A total of 78,087 vehicles were produced in the month, up from 76,977 a year earlier, the data showed.

Automotive sales in August fell 13 percent to 73,269 vehicles. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli and Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)