ISTANBUL Feb 8 Turkish vehicle production fell 2.2 percent to 82,509 units in January, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Friday.

Domestic automotive sales meanwhile rose 19 percent to 37,139 units, the association said in an emailed statement.

Turkey's automotive sector was been hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand in 2012. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)