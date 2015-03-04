UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL, March 4 Turkish automotive sales in February rose 58 percent to 55,331 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Wednesday.
Sales of cars were 50 percent higher at 40,817, while light commercial vehicle sales jumped 85 percent to 14,514, the association said. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.