UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL Nov 23 The Turkish automotive sector's total domestic and foreign sales are expected to rise between 3.5-5 percent next year, the chairman of the association of automotive parts and components manufacturers (TAYSAD) said on Wednesday.
The chairman, Alper Kanca, was speaking at a news conference. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources