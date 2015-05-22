Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
ISTANBUL May 22 Turkey's Ford Otosan said on Friday manufacturing operations have restarted at its Golcuk and Yenikoy plants in northwest Turkey from the May 21 night shift after a parts supply problem caused by labour action was resolved.
The industrial action over working conditions and pay has also hit carmakers Tofas and Oyak Renault and a number of parts suppliers clustered around the northwestern city of Bursa, the hub of the Turkish auto industry.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.