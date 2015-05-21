DuPont to get $1.6 bln in asset swap deal with FMC Corp
March 31 DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion.
ISTANBUL May 21 Turkish Industry Minister Fikri Isik said on Thursday he wanted to see an immediate resumption of automotive sector production, saying the demands of workers who have halted work in a labour dispute could be discussed while production continues.
Speaking to reporters at a car show in Istanbul, Isik said the dispute was harming Turkish exports but that production losses so far in the sector could be recovered. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
March 31 DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion.
LONDON, March 31 Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity involving British companies remained relatively robust in the first quarter of the year despite expectations of a slowdown ahead of the country's divorce from the European Union.