ISTANBUL May 21 Turkish Industry Minister Fikri Isik said on Thursday he wanted to see an immediate resumption of automotive sector production, saying the demands of workers who have halted work in a labour dispute could be discussed while production continues.

Speaking to reporters at a car show in Istanbul, Isik said the dispute was harming Turkish exports but that production losses so far in the sector could be recovered. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)