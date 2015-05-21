BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
ISTANBUL May 21 Renault could reconsider investment in Turkey if it sees instability after a labour dispute stopped production at its Turkish joint venture Oyak Renault, the French car maker's head of Eurasia said on Thursday.
Jean Christophe Kugler told reporters that Turkey was a high potential market which Renault had bet on for the long term and that the labour dispute was a threat not only to Turkey, a major automotive parts producer, but also to the global industry. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by David Dolan/ Nick Tattersall)
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption