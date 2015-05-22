Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
ISTANBUL May 22 Turkey's Tofas said on Friday its production activities had restarted as of May 22 and that it had no problems in the procurement process from suppliers after a labour dispute halted production.
Before the announcement from Tofas, a joint venture between Italy's Fiat and Turkey's Koc Holding, Ford Otosan announced manufacturing operations had restarted at its Golcuk and Yenikoy plants in northwest Turkey from the May 21 night shift. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.