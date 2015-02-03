ISTANBUL Feb 3 Turkish carmaker Tofas said on Tuesday that it has revised up its expectation of overall automobile sales in the market to 800,000 units for 2015.

Turkish automotive sales fell 10.04 percent year-on-year in 2014 to 768,681 vehicles.

The company said Tofas' total sales declined by 11.2 percent in 2014, despite a rise in the last quarter, with the company's sales increasing by 12.6 percent year-on-year to 73,524 units.

