ISTANBUL May 18 Turkish automaker Tofas said on Monday it halted production at its plant in the northwestern city of Bursa as employees joined a labour protest, adding the stoppage was not expected to have an impact on its sales.

Workers at Tofas, a joint venture between Italy's Fiat and Turkey's Koc Holding, have joined a protest over employment conditions launched on Thursday at Turkey's largest car factory run by Oyak Renault, a joint venture between the French automaker and the Turkish army pension fund Oyak.

Tofas made its statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)