UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL Nov 2 Turkey's automotive sales rose 29 percent in October from the same period a year earlier, data from the Turkish Automotive Distributor's Association showed on Wednesday.
For the first ten months of the year, auto sales fell 1 percent to 719,499 vehicles, the data showed. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ece Toksabay)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources