ISTANBUL Oct 25 Turkey and Azerbaijan signed a Shah Deniz natural gas purchase deal on Tuesday, Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan told a joint news conference with Azeri president Ilham Aliyev in the Turkish city of Izmir.

Azerbaijan said in September it would complete gas transit talks with Turkey to ship exports from its Shah Deniz field to Europe by Sept. 26 and sign a final deal in October, giving a potential boost to the European Union's Nabucco pipeline plans.

Details on the accord were not available, but Azerbaijan was negotiating to sell Ankara 6 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year from the second phase of the giant Shah Deniz field and to ship 10 bcm to European customers via Turkey. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)