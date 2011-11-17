ISTANBUL Nov 17 Azerbaijan and Turkey
have started work on a trans-Anatolian pipeline project to carry
Azeri gas across Turkey, the president of Azeri state energy
company SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev said on Thursday.
He said at a conference in Istanbul this project did not
mean the end of the EU-backed Nabucco project and said a
decision would be made soon on whether gas from the Shah Deniz
II project would be supplied to Nabucco, the Interconnector
Turkey-Greece-Italy (ITGI) or the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP)
project.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Evrim Ergin; Writing by Daren
Butler)