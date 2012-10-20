ANKARA Oct 20 Azerbaijan raised its gas supply
from its Shah Deniz fields to Turkey more than 50 percent on
Saturday following a request by Turkish pipeline operator Botas
after sabotage halted gas flow from Iran on Friday, a BP
official told Reuters.
The daily flow from Shah Deniz to Turkey before the increase
was 10-11 million cubic metres. BP-Azerbaijan is the operator of
Shah Deniz, which produces about 25 million cubic metres of gas
per day.
This follows an increase in gas supplies to Turkey from
Russian group Gazprom after saboteurs bombed a gas
pipeline in eastern Turkey on Friday, halting the flow of
Iranian gas and causing minor injuries to 28 Turkish soldiers.
Turkish energy minister Taner Yildiz said the line would be
back in operation soon, but gave no timetable.
Gazprom Export said on Friday it had met a request from
Botas to increase supply via the underwater Blue Stream pipeline
to a daily 48 million cubic metres from 32 million. Turkey is
Gazprom's second-largest natural gas consumer after Germany.
The outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) has claimed
responsibility for repeated attacks on pipelines in Turkey in
its 28-year-old armed campaign for Kurdish self-governance which
has intensified over the last few months.