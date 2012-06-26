UPDATE 6-Oil pushes higher as U.S. Treasury flags sanctions on Iran
* Sanctions announcement adds to market volatility (Adds sanctions announcement, updates prices)
ISTANBUL, June 26 Turkey and Azerbaijan signed an inter-governmental agreement on Tuesday on the $7 billion Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline project (TANAP), planned to carry Azeri natural gas across Turkey to Europe.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev signed the deal at an Istanbul ceremony to launch a project, set to to be completed in six years, to pipe 16 billion cubic metres of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field.
(Reporting by Evren Ballim; writing by Daren Butler; editing by Keiron Henderson)
Feb 3 U.S. oil and natural gas producers added jobs in December and January as drillers continued to return to the well pad with crude prices holding near 18 month highs, according to U.S. jobs data on Friday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The United States has placed a Navy destroyer off the coast of Yemen to protect waterways from Houthi militia aligned with Iran, two U.S. officials said on Friday, amid heightened tension between Washington and Tehran.