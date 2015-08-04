(Removes reference to Statoil which no longer has stake,
ANKARA Aug 4 An explosion hit Turkey's Shah
Deniz pipeline carrying natural gas from Azerbaijan early on
Tuesday but there was no impact on supply because the flow was
already suspended for maintenance, a senior Turkish energy
official said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the blast, but it
comes days after an attack by the PKK Kurdish militant group
halted the flow in a pipeline carrying crude oil to Turkey from
Iraq.
The explosion on the Shah Deniz pipeline took place in
Turkey's Posof province near the Georgian border.
British oil major BP said on Monday it had suspended
operations on the Shah Deniz platform in the Caspian Sea as well
as the Shah Deniz facility inside the Sangachal terminal for
planned maintenance from Aug. 2.
Shah Deniz, Azerbaijan's biggest gas field, is being
developed by partners including BP, Azeri state energy company
SOCAR and others.
The PKK attack on the oil pipeline from Iraq came amid a
wider surge in violence by the PKK, which has targeted Turkish
security forces and infrastructure. Turkey launched air strikes
against PKK camps in northern Iraq just over a week ago.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by
Nick Tattersall)