ANKARA Feb 9 Natural gas from Azerbaijan will reach Turkey on Thursday night after exports were restarted earlier in the day, Turkey's energy minister Taner Yildiz said.

Flows of Azeri gas to Turkey stopped on Tuesday, cutting it off from gas needed to meet high winter demand after Shah Deniz shut down on Monday night due to a technical fault.

Yildiz told reporters he didn't expect any cuts or limitations in gas flow to houses, offices or industries.