European shares inch higher, masking big moves from Adidas, EDF
* Banks supported by U.S. interest rate expectations (Adds details, closing prices)
ISTANBUL Dec 19 A consortium including Turkish construction firm Tekfen Insaat signed a $975 mln deal with BP Exploration to build two offshore platforms in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz project.
The consortium consisted of engineering and project management companies Azeri Azfen, AMEC and Tekfen, whose share in the project was worth $496 million, the company said in a statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange.
* Banks supported by U.S. interest rate expectations (Adds details, closing prices)
MANAMA, March 8 U.S. oilfield services and equipment provider McDermott International said on Wednesday it would build a fabrication yard at a shipbuilding complex planned by national oil giant Saudi Aramco on the kingdom's east coast.
BERLIN, March 8 Hotels group Best Western is considering options including mergers and acquisitions to keep pace with rival Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain, the group's chief executive said on Wednesday.