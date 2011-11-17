ISTANBUL Nov 17 The planned
Trans-Anatolian pipeline project, designed to carry Azeri gas
through Turkey, is seen having an annual capacity of 16-17
billion cubic metres (bcm) and costing around $5-6 billion, an
official at Azeri state energy company SOCAR told Reuters on
Thursday.
The Turkish partner for the project will be decided later,
the official said on the sidelines of an energy conference in
Istanbul, adding that other partners could be included at a
later stage after talks.
(Reporting by Evrim Ergin, Writing by Ece Toksabay)