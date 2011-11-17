ISTANBUL Nov 17 The planned Trans-Anatolian pipeline project, designed to carry Azeri gas through Turkey, is seen having an annual capacity of 16-17 billion cubic metres (bcm) and costing around $5-6 billion, an official at Azeri state energy company SOCAR told Reuters on Thursday.

The Turkish partner for the project will be decided later, the official said on the sidelines of an energy conference in Istanbul, adding that other partners could be included at a later stage after talks. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin, Writing by Ece Toksabay)