(In Jan 20 story corrects pipeline's capacity to 30 billion
cubic metres in third paragraph)
ANKARA Jan 20 Construction of the Trans
Anatolian natural gas pipeline (TANAP) to carry Azeri natural
gas across Turkey to Europe will start in around two years, and
new partners could be invited to join the project, according to
Turkish officials.
"The work on determining the route will be done through
2012, and the final route will be clear after that," one Turkish
energy official, with knowledge of the TANAP project, told
Reuters on Friday.
The $5 billion project will pipe gas from Azerbaijan's Shah
Deniz II field. It is planned to have an initial capacity of 30
billion cubic metres (bcm), according to officials, but it could
be expanded to 60 bcm later.
Turkey and Azerbaijan signed a deal in December to go ahead
with the project, in a move that raised doubts over prospects
for the rival Nabucco pipeline, a project seen by the European
Union as a means of reducing EU dependence on Russian gas.
Critics have questioned the viability of Nabucco as
projected costs climbed above $12 billion and whether the
project could secure sufficient supplies of non-Russian gas.
Turkey's energy minister Taner Yildiz said last month that
state pipeline company Botas would have 20 percent stake in
TANAP while Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR could hold 80
percent.
Another Turkish official, who also requested anonymity, said
other partners could be brought in to the project.
He expected interest in joining TANAP to come both from
members of the consortium developing Shah Deniz II and from
companies hitherto associated with Nabucco.
"SOCAR wants to remain the consortium leader but may be
willing to include companies who can strengthen the project,"
the Turkish energy ministry official told Reuters.
"Major energy companies are interested in TANAP, both those
on the Nabucco and Shah Deniz II consortium," he added.
The Shah Deniz II consortium includes BP, Statoil
, Lukoil and Total.
Nabucco, involving a 4,100 km long pipeline with a capacity
of 31 bcm, is aimed at bringing gas from the Caspian region to
an Austrian hub via Turkey and the Balkans.
Partners in it include Turkey's Botas, Austria's OMV
, Germany's RWE, Hungarian MOL,
Romania's Transgaz and Bulgarian BEH.
RWE said this week that it was interested in TANAP and would
review its participation in Nabucco.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore, Jason Neely and Anthony Barker)