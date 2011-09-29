ISTANBUL, Sept 29 Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Thursday that they won't question banks if they show more than 25 percent loan growth, that the central bank had earlier targeted for this year.

The bank wants to contain credit growth to rein in domestic demand and limit a record high current account. The central bank said earlier this month that loan growth was slowing and would end the year on target if currency moves were factored in.

Outstanding Turkish bank loans have grown 22.4 percent so far in 2011, data up to Sept. 16 showed, standing below the central bank's target of 25 percent growth for the year. Year-on-year, bank loans were 38 percent up as of Sept. 16, up from 37.7 percent growth on Sept. 9, according to the weekly data released by banking regulator BDDK.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)