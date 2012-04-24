ISTANBUL, April 24 The Turkish Treasury may launch a sukuk issue within a few months, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Tuesday in an interview with the broadcaster Kanal 24.

Babacan said on April 17 The Turkish government will press ahead with its first issue of Islamic bonds this year and the planned sale should encourage private companies to do likewise and boost Istanbul's role as a financial centre. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)