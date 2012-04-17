ANKARA, April 17 Turkey will introduce a lower withholding tax for longer maturity deposits and a higher tax for shorter maturities, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Tuesday, a move that will help banks obtain resources on a longer-term basis.

Turkey currently applies a 15 percent withholding tax to the interest consumers get from all fixed-term bank deposits but the government is working on strategies to boost the rate at which Turks save, currently at a historically low level of 12 percent of national output. (Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)