ISTANBUL, Sept 29 Turkey's Bank Asya, which offers non-interest banking services conforming with Islamic law, is about to acquire a brokerage house, its chief executive Abdullah Celik said on Thursday.

Celik said in August the bank plans a small acquisition of between $10-20 million in a Balkan country in partnership with the Islamic Development Bank. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)