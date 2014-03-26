DUBAI, March 26 The chief executive of Turkey's Alternatifbank, Hamit Aydogan, will leave his job on March 28, parent firm Commercial Bank of Qatar said in a statement to Doha's bourse on Wednesday.

Aydogan was also general manager, the statement said. It added that Muzaffer Ozturk, executive vice-president and head of business, would now become interim general manager.

In October, Commercial Bank of Qatar bought a further 3.4 percent stake in Alternatifbank, taking its holding to about 74 percent. Turkey's Anadolu Holding owned a 25 percent stake in Alternatifbank as of October, with less than 1 percent of the bank's shares in public hands.