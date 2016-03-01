ISTANBUL, March 1 Turkey has extended the "solution process" for troubled Islamic lender Bank Asya by three months, the deposit insurance fund that owns the bank said on Tuesday, adding it would be liquidated if a buyer were not found by the deadline.

The bank was taken over by Turkish authorities last year, becoming a high-profile casualty in a feud between President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers founded the bank.

The bank is now controlled by Turkey's Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF), which made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday, echoing comments made by its chairman last week.

The fund also said the bank could not be returned to its original shareholders. Last year the government seized the assets of Bank Asya, saying its financial structure and management presented a threat to the financial system.

