ISTANBUL May 10 Turkey's Bank Asya, which was seized by the state last year, will be sold or liquidated by the end of the month, banking watchdog BDDK head Mehmet Ali Akben told reporters on Tuesday.

The state's deposit insurance fund (TMSF), which now owns the bank, is in talks with institutions for sale, Akben said. He said the BDDK would pursue liquidation if a buyer is not found.

Founded by followers of United States-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, Bank Asya is one of more than 20 Gulen-related companies, including some opposition media outlets, that have been targeted in a government crackdown. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)