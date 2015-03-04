ISTANBUL, March 4 Turkey's banking watchdog said
on Wednesday regulators had taken control of a small stake in
embattled Islamic lender Bank Asya over what it
described as an illegal share transaction.
The BDDK watchdog said Turkey's Savings Deposit Insurance
Fund (TMSF) had seized shares held by publishing company Surat
Basim and construction firm Forum Insaat because of irregulaties
in the January sale of their parent company to a Dutch firm.
As of November last year, Surat Basim and Forum Insaat held
a total of 6.55 percent of Bank Asya, according to the bank's
regulatory filings. The BDDK statement said only preferred
shares were seized, but did not specify the size of the holding.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)