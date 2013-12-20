BRIEF-Fitch says China's bank results to highlight rising risks
* Fitch on China's bank results - view continued rapid credit growth, and the increasing complexity and interconnectedness of the financial system
ISTANBUL Dec 20 Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya applied to the regulator, the Capital Markets Board, to issue sukuk worth up to $500 million, the bank said on Friday.
The bank made the statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.
March 5 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
WASHINGTON, March 5 Republican U.S. lawmakers expect to unveil this week the text of long-awaited legislation to repeal and replace the Obamacare healthcare law, one of President Donald Trump's top legislative priorities, a senior Republican congressional aide said on Sunday.