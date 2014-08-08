Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
ISTANBUL Aug 8 Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya said on Friday an exclusive deal with Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) to acquire a stake in the Turkish lender was annulled as of August 8.
The lender said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that the exclusivity deal with QIB was terminated in order to receive formal bids from domestic investors.
The bank also said in a separate statement that it does not see a significant impact from the Social Security Institution cancelling its contract with the bank, effective Sept. 8. (Reporting by Seda Sezer, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.
BOSTON, March 16 Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday in the trial of the co-founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts pharmacy charged with murder and racketeering for his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States.