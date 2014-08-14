ISTANBUL Aug 14 Shares in Turkish Islamic
lender Bank Asya will remain suspended until
uncertainty regarding its ownership is resolved, the Istanbul
stock exchange said on Thursday.
Last week, top government officials appeared to be at odds
over a possible state purchase of the bank as Deputy Prime
Minister Ali Babacan said state-run Ziraat Bank, which is
looking to launch its own Islamic banking unit, could buy Bank
Asya, but an advisor to Erdogan subsequently denied such a plan.
The bank has seen its profits and capital base collapse
since December when it found itself at the centre of a power
struggle between Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his political
foe Fethullah Gulen, an Islamic cleric whose sympathisers
founded the bank.
