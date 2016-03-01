(Adds detail, background, fund comment)
ISTANBUL, March 1 Turkey's Bank Asya
will not be returned to its original shareholders after being
seized by the government last year, the deposit insurance fund
that now owns the bank said, adding that it would pursue
liquidation if a buyer is not found within three months.
The government seized the assets of the Islamic lender last
May, saying its financial structure and management presented a
threat to the financial system.
Founded by followers of United States-based Islamic cleric
Fethullah Gulen, Bank Asya is one of more than 20 Gulen-related
companies, including some opposition media outlets, that have
been hit in a government crackdown.
President Tayyip Erdogan has accused Gulen, a former ally,
of trying to overthrow the government by building a network of
supporters in the judiciary, police and media. Gulen, whose
adherents run schools, broadcasters and newspapers, denies the
charges. The cleric has lived in self-imposed exile in the
United States for more than a decade.
"Within the framework of the existing legal situation, the
return of the bank to its (shareholders) is not possible," the
Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) said on Tuesday, adding that it
had given the bank a three-month deadline from Feb. 29 to find a
buyer or be merged.
"If this is not possible, its liquidation will come on to
the agenda," the TMSF said.
Last week the chairman of the TMSF told reporters it was in
talks to sell the bank.
The campaign against Bank Asya started almost two years ago
when its depositors, including state-owned companies and
institutions and foreign fund managers, withdrew 4 billion lira
($1.36 billion), amounting to about 20 percent of its deposits,
eroding its earnings and capital base.
(Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner, Can Sezer and Daren Butler;
Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall and David
Goodman)