ISTANBUL Dec 7 Turkey's largest Islamic lender Bank Asya plans to issue a dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bond, of around $200-$300 million within the next 2-3 months, Chief Executive Abdullah Celik told Reuters.

The Islamic lender will also finalise the issuance of its lira-denominated sukuk of between 100-150 million lira ($56-84 million) within the next month and half, Celik said in an interview late on Tuesday.

He said Bank Asya expected its loans and deposits to grow 20 percent this year and more than 18 percent in 2013. ($1 = 1.7889 Turkish liras) (Editing by Nick Tattersall)