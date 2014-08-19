ISTANBUL Aug 19 The Turkish Banking Association
expects profits in the banking sector this year to be at around
the same levels as last year, General Secretary Ekrem Keskin
told reporters on Tuesday.
Turkey's banks had a total net profit of 24.73 billion lira
($11.42 billion) at the end of 2013, up 5.1 percent on the
previous year.
However the sector's net profit fell 8.4 percent
year-on-year to 12.5 billion lira in the first half of this
year, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Aug. 8.
Credit growth is expected at 18-22 percent in the second
half, Keskin said, adding that he expected asset growth of 15-20
percent in the six-month period.
(1 US dollar = 2.1660 Turkish lira)
(Reporting by Birsen Altayli and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seda
Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)