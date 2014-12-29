ISTANBUL Dec 29 The Turkish banking sector's net profit rose to 22.65 billion lira ($9.36 billion) in the first eleven months of the year from 20.77 billion lira a month ago, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Monday.

The sector's assets stood at 1.94 trillion lira at the end of November, data from the watchdog showed. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)