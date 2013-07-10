ISTANBUL, July 10 Turkey's banking watchdog has requested details on banks' foreign exchange transactions at the start of this week when the central bank sold a record $2.25 billion at currency auctions, senior banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

It was not clear why the BDDK had requested the details of the July 8-9 transactions and the watchdog it was not immediately available to comment.

The banking sources said the BDDK sent a written request to banks on Tuesday asking them to provide information including details on the forex auction bids and for what purpose the foreign currency was bought.

"They sought all information on when forex was bought, at what level and by whom on all transactions of more than $2 million," said one bank executive familiar with the subject. (Editing by John Stonestreet)