Fitch Rates ICBCTL's Senior Debentures and Short-Term Programme

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(tha)' to ICBC (Thai) Leasing Company Limited's (ICBCTL; AAA(tha)/Stable/F1+(tha)) upcoming senior unsecured debentures of up to THB5 billion. The debentures will be offered in tranches with tenors of up to five years. At the same time, Fitch has assigned a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)' to ICBCTL's upcoming short-t