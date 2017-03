ANKARA, July 10 Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog confirmed in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday that it was probing banks' foreign exchange deals and it said this was a routine practice.

Banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday the watchdog was seeking details of July 8-9 transactions when the central bank sold a record $2.25 billion at currency auctions. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Seda Sezer)